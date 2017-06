County Road 22 and 19:

Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 31:

Will be closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until June 30th.



County Road 14:

Will be closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until June 23rd.

County Road 41:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 50 and County Road 20 from June 1st, 2017 to June 9th, 2017.