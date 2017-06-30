The Essex Communities in Bloom has launched the 2017 Front Yard and Balcony Contest.

The annual Front Yard and Balcony Contest is designed to encourage residents and businesses to maintain and enhance their properties. Entries are evaluated on a 5-Bloom scale and 5-Bloom property owners are recognized at a special appreciation night that takes place in the Fall.

“It’s easy to participate,” says CIB Committee Chair Ron Rogers. “It’s simply a matter of taking pride in your property and sharing your efforts with the community. Plus, the program also gives residents an opportunity to nominate someone else who deserves recognition for their efforts.”

Entries in the contest are judged based on five criteria: curb appeal, tidiness and maintenance, variation and balance, stimulation of senses, and originality. The deadline for this year’s contest is Monday, July 31st. Judging begins shortly thereafter.

Submissions can be made by simply emailing a photo to [email protected] Please provide information on the person or property and use the subject line “2017 Front Yard and Balcony Contest.”

Nomination forms are also available on the Town of Essex website, at Town Hall, at Town of Essex recreation facilities, and at other select locations.