The Essex Region Conservation is looking to ensure user safety along the Cypher Systems Group Greenway by implementing its Hazard Tree Program.

“Our professional forester/certified arborist has marked trees that have the potential to be harmful to people,” explains Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “Trees are assessed and any that have structural issues, rot or physical damage, or large dead branches that overhang the trail create a safety issue, must be addressed.

The program means that trees, especially those along trails, are regularly inspected to minimize public risk. Trees which have structural damage can become hazards, especially during storm and wind events.

“Certainly, I prefer planting trees to taking them down,” said Rob Davies, Forester who has just overseen the planting and distribution of approximately 100,000 trees over the past few months. “However, we must put public safety above the relatively small number of trees that we cut down.”

Present efforts are focused along the newly opened Cypher Systems Group Greenway, where over 100 trees, many of which are dead Elm and Ash trees, were determined to pose risks along the 22 kilometre trail.