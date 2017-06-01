

Eddie Francis, current WFCU Credit Union President, has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Francis joined the credit union in 2014 after three terms as City of Windsor Mayor. “As President, Eddie has been steadfast in leading the organization in the strategic planning process and the implementation of WFCU Credit Union’s new five-year strategic plan,” said WFCU Credit Union Board Chair, Marty Gillis. “In his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, his leadership and commitment to innovation will continue to guide the credit union to progressive growth and sustainability.”

Since joining WFCU Credit Union in 2014 as Executive Vice President, Operations and Member Experience, and recently as WFCU President, Francis spear-headed the credit union’s five-year strategic plan involving a number of new and innovative advancements for the credit union, including a new virtual branch. The early 2016 launch of Omnia Direct has extended the credit union’s reach and attracted new members beyond Windsor-Essex. Other market leading initiatives include WFCU Credit Union Foreign Exchange Services and the expansion of WFCU Credit Union’s Finance and Leasing relationship with FCA Canada to provide auto leasing services to all FCA Canada dealers across Ontario.

“WFCU Credit Union has a deep-rooted commitment to our members, growing both organically and through other entrepreneurial initiatives,” stated Gillis. “As a strong and committed leader, Eddie will continue to support the Board of Directors and ensure the credit union’s goals and objectives are achieved and exceeded, guaranteeing a bright future for WFCU Credit Union and our members.”