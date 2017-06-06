OvercastNow
Tuesday June 6th, 2017

Posted at 7:11pm

Amherstburg
The riverfront is about to change in Amherstburg with the demolition of the former Duffy’s Tavern starting Wednesday.

“We are very excited to get started on the first phase,” said Mayor DiCarlo. “This waterfront project will transform the landscape of Amherstburg’s
downtown core and build on future tourism initiatives, emphasizing that Amherstburg is the Place to Be”.

Plans for public consultation, the second phase of the project, are underway and will be announced very soon.

