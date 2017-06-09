A Toronto man is facing charges after a police investigation.
On Thursday June 8th, 2017 police say that they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2200 block of Howard Avenue.
At approximately 6:10pm members of the Emergency Services Unit observed a male associated with the investigation in a vehicle in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Church Street. The vehicle was stopped and the male was placed under arrest. Officers searched the suspect and located and seized a quantity of cash.
At approximately 6:45pm, officers executed the warrant and seized a quantity of drugs and evidence related to the offence of drug trafficking.
Seized property includes 4.3 grams of cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA, two digital scales and $780.
Charlton Bowen, a 34-year-old male from Toronto (with ties to Windsor) is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking.
Comment With Facebook