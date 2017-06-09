A Toronto man is facing charges after a police investigation.

On Thursday June 8th, 2017 police say that they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2200 block of Howard Avenue.

At approximately 6:10pm members of the Emergency Services Unit observed a male associated with the investigation in a vehicle in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Church Street. The vehicle was stopped and the male was placed under arrest. Officers searched the suspect and located and seized a quantity of cash.

At approximately 6:45pm, officers executed the warrant and seized a quantity of drugs and evidence related to the offence of drug trafficking.

Seized property includes 4.3 grams of cocaine, 15.7 grams of MDMA, two digital scales and $780.

Charlton Bowen, a 34-year-old male from Toronto (with ties to Windsor) is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking.