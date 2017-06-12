The Downtown Windsor BIA has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to pay for a freedom of information request for information on decisions made to change the retail space Pelissier Street parking garage to parking.

According to the BIA, on April 4th, 2017, they filed a freedom of information access request with the City of Windsor for corporate records, including but not limited to e-mail and text message exchanges, notes and records between members of Administration and members of City Council around the decision.

They say that this request was placed to “better understand the rationale and reasoning behind Council’s decision to eliminate ground floor commercial lease space at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage as it conflicts with the advice of urban planners, architects, residents, and the downtown business community at large.”

The City Clerk determined that it would require “lengthy manual research” to process this request, and as such requires a user-pay fee of $13,672.20.

The Downtown Windsor BIA says that they believe that it is in the public’s interest to obtain access to the information requested, and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the funds for the FOI.

You can find the page here.