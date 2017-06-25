Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Partly CloudySun
20 °C
69 °F		Partly CloudyMon
22 °C
72 °F		ClearTue
23 °C
74 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday June 25th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

UPDATED: Man Arrested After Standoff On Windsor Avenue

Last updated: Sunday June 25th, 1:37pm One person is in custody after an incident in Downtown Windsor. Police say that around 5pm om Saturday, June 17th, 2017 they were called to a...

Roundabout Construction Starts Thursday

Transit Windsor Map Last updated: Sunday June 25th, 1:37pm Construction on the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017,...

School Bus Crash In Lakeshore

One person is facing charges after a school bus crash in Lakeshore Monday morning. OPP say it happened around 7:30am on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road/ They say that...

Miracle Field Gets Council Approval

A proposed lease agreement between the City of Windsor and Riverside Minor Baseball would allow for the construction of a Miracle Field on the former site of Riverside Arena only....

Tecumseh Teen Charged With Stunt Driving

A Tecumseh teen has been charged with stunt driving. OPP say that around 11am on June 18th, 2017 they stopped a speeding vehicle on Essex County Road 42 west of County...

Overhead Traffic Enforcement Nabs A Dozen Violators On Highway 401

On June 19th, 2017 the Essex County OPP used a CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft to combat aggressive driving on Highway 401 in Lakeshore. Police say that in less than two...

Tecumseh Corn Festival Entertainment Announced

The Tecumseh Corn Festival Committee has announced the entertainment line-up for the 42nd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival taking place on August 24th to 27th 2017 at Lacasse Park. Thursday, August 24: Local...

Police Charge Windsor Man With Sexual Assault

Windsor Police have charged a Windsor man with sexual assault. Police say the investigation began on Monday, June 19th, 2017. They say that an adult female reported to officers that earlier in...

Man Arrested After Break And Enter

A Windsor man is facing charges after a break and enter. Police say around 2am on Wednesday June 21, 2017 they were called to a business located in the 4100 block...

Get Ready For More Expressway Construction

Get ready for even more construction on the Expressway. Periodic lane closures are planned for both eastbound and westbound lanes starting on Monday, June 26th. Contractors will be doing storm sewer and...

Police Lay Charge In Human Trafficking Investigation

Windsor Police have laid changes in a human trafficking investigation. Police say that just after 6am on Thursday June 22, 2017 they were called to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue...

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook