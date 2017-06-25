Last updated: Sunday June 25th, 1:37pm
One person is in custody after an incident in Downtown Windsor.
Police say that around 5pm om Saturday, June 17th, 2017 they were called to a...
Transit Windsor Map
Last updated: Sunday June 25th, 1:37pm
Construction on the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017,...
One person is facing charges after a school bus crash in Lakeshore Monday morning.
OPP say it happened around 7:30am on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road/
They say that...
A proposed lease agreement between the City of Windsor and Riverside Minor Baseball would allow for the construction of a Miracle Field on the former site of Riverside Arena only....
A Tecumseh teen has been charged with stunt driving.
OPP say that around 11am on June 18th, 2017 they stopped a speeding vehicle on Essex County Road 42 west of County...
On June 19th, 2017 the Essex County OPP used a CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft to combat aggressive driving on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
Police say that in less than two...
The Tecumseh Corn Festival Committee has announced the entertainment line-up for the 42nd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival taking place on August 24th to 27th 2017 at Lacasse Park.
Thursday, August 24:
Local...
Windsor Police have charged a Windsor man with sexual assault.
Police say the investigation began on Monday, June 19th, 2017.
They say that an adult female reported to officers that earlier in...
A Windsor man is facing charges after a break and enter.
Police say around 2am on Wednesday June 21, 2017 they were called to a business located in the 4100 block...
Get ready for even more construction on the Expressway.
Periodic lane closures are planned for both eastbound and westbound lanes starting on Monday, June 26th.
Contractors will be doing storm sewer and...
Windsor Police have laid changes in a human trafficking investigation.
Police say that just after 6am on Thursday June 22, 2017 they were called to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue...
Comment With Facebook