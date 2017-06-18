Windsor Jeep Club held their fourth annual Jeep Jam Poker Run Sunday morning at On The Beach.
The on-road poker run gives individuals who purchased a game card a chance to...
A Windsor teen is facing charges after he hit another teen in the 1900 block of Dominion Blvd near the intersection with McKay Avenue last Monday June 5th.
Police say that...
Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Howard Avenue convenience store.
Police say that around 3am on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 they were called to a convenience store in the...
Windsor Police say that in the morning hours of Monday June 12th, 2017 they began an investigation into a stolen motor vehicle.
Officers learned that the spare ignition key was left...
Local businessman Rick Farrow plans to make a substantial donation to the Riverside Baseball Miracle Field project at a meeting of Windsor City Council on Monday, June 19th.
This despite a...
Image from Google Streetview
True Fitness Windsor is planning to open a new 7,000 square foot fitness centre at 443 Ouellette Avenue in Downtown Windsor this fall.
This is their second location...
Windsor Police officers got their man after a long foot chase.
Police say that around 3:30pm on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 an officer was in the area of Ouellette Avenue and...
Summer Fest glows in this file photo
The Summer Fest carnival is being set up along the banks of the Detroit River in preparation for the unofficial start to summer!
Summer Fest...
Comment With Facebook