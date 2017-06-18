Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday June 18th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

PHOTOS: Fourth Annual Jeep Jam Poker Run

Windsor Jeep Club held their fourth annual Jeep Jam Poker Run Sunday morning at On The Beach. The on-road poker run gives individuals who purchased a game card a chance to...

Teen Driver Charged After Teen Hit On Dominion Last Week

A Windsor teen is facing charges after he hit another teen in the 1900 block of Dominion Blvd near the intersection with McKay Avenue last Monday June 5th. Police say that...

Police Investigating Robbery At Howard Avenue Convenience Store

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Howard Avenue convenience store. Police say that around 3am on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 they were called to a convenience store in the...

Male Arrested In Stolen Vehicle After Video Posted On Social Media

Windsor Police say that in the morning hours of Monday June 12th, 2017 they began an investigation into a stolen motor vehicle. Officers learned that the spare ignition key was left...

Windsor Businessman Makes Major Donation To Kick Start Miracle Sports Field Project In Riverside

Local businessman Rick Farrow plans to make a substantial donation to the Riverside Baseball Miracle Field project at a meeting of Windsor City Council on Monday, June 19th. This despite a...

True Fitness To Open On Ouellette

Image from Google Streetview True Fitness Windsor is planning to open a new 7,000 square foot fitness centre at 443 Ouellette Avenue in Downtown Windsor this fall. This is their second location...

Police Get Their Man After Long Foot Chase

Windsor Police officers got their man after a long foot chase. Police say that around 3:30pm on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 an officer was in the area of Ouellette Avenue and...

Hey Windsor! The Carnival Is In Town

Summer Fest glows in this file photo The Summer Fest carnival is being set up along the banks of the Detroit River in preparation for the unofficial start to summer! Summer Fest...

