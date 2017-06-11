Partly CloudyNow
Sunday June 11th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

UPDATED: Five Charged After Sunday’s Police Situation

Last updated: Sunday June 11th, 2:02pm A police situation that began in east Windsor around 8:30am, Sunday, has resulted in charges against four people and an arrest warrant with charges for a...

UPDATED: Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Last updated: Sunday June 11th, 2:03pm Windsor Police have released more details about an armed robbery at a business in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East on Monday. Police say that...

Duffy’s Tavern To See The Wrecking Ball Wednesday

Google Streetview The riverfront is about to change in Amherstburg with the demolition of the former Duffy’s Tavern starting Wednesday. “We are very excited to get started on the first phase,” said...

Say Farewell To Leamington District Secondary School

  Google Streetview The bell will ring for the final time at the end of the month for students and teachers at Leamington District Secondary School. In September they will be moving into their...

Catholic Central Student Awarded $80,000 Scholarship

Handout photo Jomanah Chahrou, a  2017 graduate of Catholic Central, has been selected to receive an $80,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to study Chemical and Physical Sciences majoring in Astrophysics at McMaster...

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Police Investigating Provincial Road Pharmacy Robbery

Windsor Police are investing a robbery at a pharmacy in the 1400 block of Provincial Road. It happened around 7:30am Friday. Police say that two suspects arrived at the business in a...

UPDATED: Fatal Accident In Amherstburg

Last updated: Sunday June 11th, 1:53pm A fatal single vehicle accident in Amherstburg is under investigation. It happened just after 7pm Friday evening on Walker Road between Alma Street and County Road...

Drug Bust On Howard

A Toronto man is facing charges after a police investigation. On Thursday June 8th, 2017 police say that they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2200 block of...

