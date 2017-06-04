Last updated: Sunday May 28th, 12:13pm
A serious accident in Amherstburg is under investigation.
It happened just before 8am in the area of County Road 10 (Middleside Road) and the 8th Concession.
Police...
Hundreds of motorcycles roared down Riverside Drive for a cruise around the county, Sunday morning.
The 2017 TELUS Motorcycle Ride for Dad to support the fight against prostate cancer kicked off...
File photo of an OPP boat.
The OPP marine unit, Kingsville Fire Department, Essex-Windsor EMS and RCC Trenton are searching for a 25-year-old male whose canoe...
Windsor Regional Hospital is planning a job fair.
They are looking to fill vacancies at both sites in areas of nursing, allied health, housekeeping/food and nutrition, clerical and leadership positions.
It will...
Minimum wage in Ontario is going up.
It was announced Tuesday morning that the general minimum wage will go to $14 per hour on January 1st, 2018, and then to $15...
Windsor Police have made a substantial seizure in an ongoing drug investigation.
Police say that in February 2017 officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit and the Criminal...
A Windsor woman has claimed a $75,000 prize after winning big on a scratch ticket.
Donna Abraham won the top prize on the OLG’s Instant Scrabble game.
Plans are underway for Abraham’s...
OPP say that a wanted federal inmate could be in the Windsor area.
Jason Lebreton is described as a white male, 37 years of age, 5’9″, 192lbs, with brown eyes and...
File photo (Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca)
This year there are new ticket options for carnival rides at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.
You can purchase your tickets in advance and save. Pay $40 for 35...
Over the past three days, twenty-one officers from Windsor, Lasalle, and Ontario Provincial Police have been training in inspections of commercial vehicles. Today, that training is culminating in a blitz...
OPP have concluded its search for a missing Lakeshore man.
Police say that the body of 58 year old Joseph Chauvin was located on his...
For the 6th year running, delicious ribs, pulled pork, sandwiches, and anything deep-fried you could think of is at the Windsor Ribfest.
Taking place at the Festival Plaza, entertainment is given...
Summer in Windsor has officially kicked off, with artists and patrons once again filling Willistead Park for Art in the Park.
Hundreds of vendors, from near and far, have unique goods...
