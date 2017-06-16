On Friday, Devonshire Mall donated $5,000 to the Military Family Resource Centre.

The money was raised by the mall collecting $1 for every limited edition Canada 150 gift card sold. The gift cards were custom-designed for the Canada 150 campaign, included special Canada 150 gift card pouches.

“We offer our sincerest thanks for Devonshire Mall’s $5000 donation to the London Military Family Resource Centre – Windsor Outreach Office,” says Outreach Support Coordinator, Anita Wilson. “This donation will be dedicated to the support of military families in Southwestern Ontario, including spouses, children, siblings and parents of military members, as well as veterans. Our centres in London, Windsor and Hamilton offer a variety of resources for families & veterans.”

