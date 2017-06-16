RainNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormFri
30 °C
87 °F		Mostly CloudySat
31 °C
88 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
28 °C
82 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday June 16th, 2017

Posted at 5:49pm

City News
Print Friendly

On Friday, Devonshire Mall donated $5,000 to the Military Family Resource Centre.

The money was raised by the mall collecting $1 for every limited edition Canada 150 gift card sold. The gift cards were custom-designed for the Canada 150 campaign, included special Canada 150 gift card pouches.

“We offer our sincerest thanks for Devonshire Mall’s $5000 donation to the London Military Family Resource Centre – Windsor Outreach Office,” says Outreach Support Coordinator, Anita Wilson. “This donation will be dedicated to the support of military families in Southwestern Ontario, including spouses, children, siblings and parents of military members, as well as veterans. Our centres in London, Windsor and Hamilton offer a variety of resources for families & veterans.”

 

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.