Monday June 26th, 2017

Posted at 7:22pm

City News
The Town of Lakeshore is still accepting expressions of interest from property owners for a sanitary backwater valve subsidy program.

A sanitary backwater valve subsidy program will provide funding towards the installation of a sanitary backwater valve within a home.  The homeowner would be responsible to arrange the installation by a certified plumber and for any costs above the subsidy amount.

Application forms are available at Town Hall and on the Town’s website at www.lakeshore.ca until June 30th.

Submitting an expression of interest does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a subsidy. Eligibility will be confirmed at a later date as well as the level of available funding for the overall program.  Submission of an application does not commit a homeowner to proceeding with installation.

 

