Written by For The Love of Paws:

Darla is a 1 year old, 38 pound Black Mouth Cur Mix now available for adoption.

This beautiful girl is so sweet, she is house and crate trained, loves going for car rides, walks and is doing very well with her leash training,

Darla gets along with other dogs and every human she meets. Darla loves nothing more than to play with you and then settle on the couch you for some belly rubs.

Darla would make a great and loving dog for your family.