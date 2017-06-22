A second public consultation session is planned for just regarding the proposed County Road 42 Corridor Secondary Plan.

This Secondary Plan applies to approximately 360 hectares of land including the site for the proposed new mega hospital. The area is bounded by County Road 42 to the north, County Road 17 to the east, 8th Concession Road to the West and extends south of Baseline Road to the South.

In September, 2016, details of a preliminary plan were shared with the public online and at a public consultation. Written submissions were accepted following that meeting. Since that time, planning consultants have been working in consultation with the City of Windsor to review the comments, refine the background studies and consider alternative land use scenarios. The second public consultation, is another step taken to complete due diligence in the planning and ensure all viewpoints are considered.

The plan was prepared in consultation with the City of Windsor, in accordance with the Official Plan and the Policy Direction for Future Secondary Plans, in the Sandwich South Planning District. It is a requirement and a natural next step in the development of the future Windsor-Essex Hospitals System.

It takes place on July 5th, at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club from 5:30pm to 8pm.

The session will include an overview of the overall planning process and highlight key aspects of the developing plan. This information will also be available online following the event at www.windsorhospitals.ca.