The Town of Essex invites will celebrate Colchester Harbour Marina’s certification as a Blue Flag Marina on Wednesday, June 7th.

Colchester Harbour is among 27 beaches and eight marinas across Canada that will fly the Blue Flag this summer. To receive a Blue Flag, beaches and marinas must meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety and services.

Colchester Harbour is the first marina on Lake Erie to receive this prestigious international eco-certification.

The celebration starts at 1pm.