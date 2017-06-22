The City of Windsor is looking for help to give the riverfront family of elephants a bath.

Tembo, the popular riverfront sculpture in bronze by Derrick Stephan Hudson depicts a family of elephants, which are due for some TLC.

Warm, soapy water and all the supplies you need will be provided by the Windsor Sculpture Park’s Conservation and Preservation summer students.

It takes place on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from 11am to 2pm in the Windsor Sculpture Park, just west of Centennial Park.