The City of Windsor has announce Ray Mensour as the new Executive Director of Recreation and Culture.

Mensour has spent the past three years as Manager of the WFCU Centre and Recreation Facilities. During that time he has managed high-profile special events such as the Canadian Adult Recreational Hockey Association and the MasterCard Memorial Cup tournaments, overseen several infrastructure improvement projects, and developed and enhanced relationships with key stakeholders.

Prior to 2014, he spent nine years as Manager of the Sudbury Arena and their 13 other recreation facilities.

Mensour holds an Honours Bachelor Degree in Commerce from Laurentian University, specializing in sports administration.

The appointment to Executive Director is effective June 26th, 2017. The search for a new WFCU Centre Manager is underway.