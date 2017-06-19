The City of Windsor is looking to rename Lakeshore Woods to Banwell Park.

The area contains two woodlots and contains two trails through these woodlots, and currently offers an accessible playground, basketball, ultimate frisbee and walking trails.

According to an administration report, the name “Lakeshore Woods” is somewhat confusing to residents as it is often associated with the Town of Lakeshore as it is similarly named.

The report also says that area residents refer to it as “Banwell Park” due the main entrance being located at 1415 Banwell Road between Firgrove Drive and Little River Boulevard.

Renaming the park to “Banwell Park” would aid in the geographical identification of the property, which could be especially important in an emergency response situation.

The report goes to the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee on June 28th.