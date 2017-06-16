The City of Windsor is undertaking Bicycle Road Safety Audits at four locations. Those are Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East, Windsor Avenue and Tecumseh Road East, Drouillard Road and Wyandotte Street East, and Walker Road at Ypres Avenue.

The purpose of the audits is to obtain a better understanding of the conditions and issues that influence safety at these four locations and to consider improvement options to address concerns where appropriate.

The process will be completed in three basic stages:

Information gathering – The Community Cafe is a workshop designed to allow the City and their consultants, BT Engineering, to benefit from the local knowledge and experiences of the area’s cycling community and to obtain a better understanding of location specific issues and concerns.

Field Reviews – to observe site characteristics for all roadway users during various time periods and further identify site specific issues and concerns. (There is an opportunity for a limited number of individuals to participate in field reviews that will be conducted on June 22 either during the morning or afternoon peak periods.)

Analysis, Reporting and Documentation of Findings – Identifying issues and concerns and recommending countermeasures to address those concerns where appropriate.

The city is at the first stage of this process, and to get things going, they will hold a Community Cafe on Wednesday, July 21st from 7pm to 8:30pm at 400 City Hall Square East in Meeting Room 409.