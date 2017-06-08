Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Partly CloudyThu
23 °C
75 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
24 °C
76 °F		Partly CloudySat
31 °C
88 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday June 8th, 2017

Posted at 5:03pm

City News
Print Friendly

Windsor Police have laid charges after a convenience store robbery that happened on Thursday May 4th, 2017  located in the first block of Shepherd Street East.

Police say that a 15-year-old male has been arrested on the charges of robbery and have face masked while committing an offence.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old male for the charges of  robbery, fail to comply with a youth criminal justice sentence, possess firearm while prohibited, and have face masked while committing an offence.

Neither of the males currently facing charges can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One other suspect remains unidentified, and is pictured above  and is described as a white male, wearing a black jacket with hood, white stripe across the chest/upper arms/upper back, black pants and white running shoes with black soles.  His face was covered with a white fabric  and he was carrying a knife in his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.