Windsor Police have laid charges after a convenience store robbery that happened on Thursday May 4th, 2017 located in the first block of Shepherd Street East.

Police say that a 15-year-old male has been arrested on the charges of robbery and have face masked while committing an offence.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old male for the charges of robbery, fail to comply with a youth criminal justice sentence, possess firearm while prohibited, and have face masked while committing an offence.

Neither of the males currently facing charges can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One other suspect remains unidentified, and is pictured above and is described as a white male, wearing a black jacket with hood, white stripe across the chest/upper arms/upper back, black pants and white running shoes with black soles. His face was covered with a white fabric and he was carrying a knife in his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.