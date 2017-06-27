Trustees at the catholic School Board will begin searching for a new Director of Education this summer. The new Director will replace Paul Picard, who recently announced that he would retire from the position effective October 30th, 2017.

“Our goal is to have a new Director in the position by mid-October,” said Board Chair Barbara Holland. “We have established a process which will help us find the best candidate to continue the positive momentum our board has recently enjoyed, and give them sufficient time to transition in to the new role.”

The process will be assisted by a facilitator who was approved by the Board of Trustees Monday evening.

Dr. Robert Murray, a Managing Director for Dentons Canada LLP will work with the trustees to ensure that the board’s core values of transparency, accountability, professionalism, confidentiality and Catholicity are adhered to throughout the process.

After a series of stakeholder engagement sessions to develop a candidate profile, the board will begin advertising the position by the end of July. Candidate interviews are expected to take place in early October.