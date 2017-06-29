Canada Day celebrations in Windsor kick off with the Citizenship Ceremony in the lobby of Adventure Bay Family Water Park at 9am followed by the unveiling of the Windsor125 Public Art Installations on the transformer casing in the parking lot of Adventure Bay, the Chimczuk Museum and the Art Gallery of Windsor.

The Canada Day Parade starts at 11am and runs west along Wyandotte Street East from Devonshire to Glengarry.

Community presentation of singing of Oh Canada at 1pm along with cake cutting at Festival plaza.

See all the Canada Day fun in our Canada 150 Guide.