Wednesday June 28th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

LaSalle
This weekend celebrate Canada 150 in LaSalle.

Saturday will feature the unveiling of LaSalle’s Canada 150 Mosaic Mural, the official opening of the brand new splash pad and playground, the The Great Canadian Magic Show, plus a special Canada Day menu from Road Chef On-Site Catering (food for purchase), face painting, giveaways, character visits and more!

The fun continues on Sunday with a free swim at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool.

See all the Canada Day fun in our Canada 150 Guide.

