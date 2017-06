There is lots planned to celebrate Canada 150 in Lakeshore on Saturday,

The parade takes place at 4pm running from Woodslee United Church to Millen Park.

Following the parade in the park is the flag raising and national anthem along with cake. There will also be a chance to sign the guest book and time capsule, plus tons more family fun.

Fireworks light up the sky at 9:50pm.

