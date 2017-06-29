OvercastNow
Thursday June 29th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Amherstburg
Celebrate Canada 150 in Amherstburg this Saturday with plenty of family fun events.

The day starts with the popular 5 km Canada D’eh run in downtown Amherstburg at 9am.

From 9am to 10pm the annual ice cream festival takes place in Toddy Jones Park featuring lots of family fun and ice cream.

Day long activities and entertainment also take place at Fort Malden National Historic Site.

The celebrations end with fireworks at dusk.

See all the Canada Day fun in our Canada 150 Guide.

