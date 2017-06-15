Once again, Caesars Windsor’s hotel has earned one of Canadian/American Automobile Association’s (CAA/AAA) top accommodation rankings – the respected Four Diamond award.

This year marks their 18th consecutive award since 1999. It is the only hotel in the Windsor-Essex area this year with this status.

“CAA/AAA reviews first hand a guest’s entire experience from the moment they book their stay, to check-in and check-out and everything in between. Cleanliness, décor, guest services, amenities and attentiveness are all taken into account and graded,” said Caesars Windsor’s Director of Hotel Operations, James Hollohazy.

“Each member of our team contributes to the our guests’ positive experience whether it is a friendly smile at the front desk, expedited delivery of room service, a well-made bed or attending to special requests. Our goal is to ensure they have a world class stay from beginning to end that reflects the Caesars brand name,” he added.

For more than 80 years, CAA/AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations using published guidelines weighted by member priorities.

The quadruple gems are the hallmark of a hotel that has met the stringent standards of the CAA/AAA’s annual review. A Four Diamond is defined as a hotel that is “refined and stylish, providing upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

Only 5.9% of the nearly 28,000 hotels approved by the CAA/AAA make the Four Diamond list.