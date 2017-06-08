There is a building boom in Lakeshore.

According to town officials, the pace of development in Lakeshore is not only going strong, it is ahead of 2016. In 2016, Lakeshore was 20% on average ahead of 2015.

As of May 31st, Lakeshore issued 141 House permits, up 27% from 2016’s 102. The total number of permits issued as of May 31st is 392, up from 325 in 2016 for the same time period.

“It is proof that Lakeshore really is where people want to live, invest and make a great community even greater. It is also proof that Lakeshore’s development team and staff deliver services every daythat really are a competitive advantage for new investment,” the town said in a news release.