Partly CloudyNow
20 °C
68 °F
ClearThu
23 °C
74 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
24 °C
75 °F		Partly CloudySat
31 °C
87 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday June 8th, 2017

Posted at 11:58am

Lakeshore
Print Friendly

There is a building boom in Lakeshore.

According to town officials, the pace of development in Lakeshore is not only going strong, it is ahead of 2016. In 2016, Lakeshore was 20% on average ahead of 2015.

As of May 31st, Lakeshore issued 141 House permits, up 27% from 2016’s 102. The total number of permits issued as of May 31st is 392, up from 325 in 2016 for the same time period.

“It is proof that Lakeshore really is where people want to live, invest and make a great community even greater. It is also proof that Lakeshore’s development team and staff deliver services every daythat really are a competitive advantage for new investment,” the town said in a news release.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.