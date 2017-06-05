Windsor’s Art in the Park has set a new attendance record according to organizers.

Attendance under Saturday’s sunny skies reached 16,441, followed by Sunday’s count of 7,404.

The festival drew in a total of 23,845 visitors over its two days.

“Our Exhibitors were thrilled with the crowds,” said Art in the Park chair, Colleen Mitchell. “And our visitors love that many of their favourite artists return year after year while we continue to introduce new and unique artists and artisans to keep things fresh.”

Proceeds from the event support the restoration of Willistead Manor and a wide range of local and international projects of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) including the John McGivney Children’s Centre, Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services, Adult Assistance, Fresh Water for Ghana and Ending Polio.

Next year is the 40th Anniversary of Art in the Park and the Centennial of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and organizers say they have exciting plans to unveil.