Friday June 2nd, 2017

Posted at 5:51pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating an arson early Friday morning.

Police say that shortly before 4:30am patrol officers were in the area of Shepherd Street at Moy Avenue when they detected the smell of smoke.

They located a vacant residence in the 1400 block of Gladstone Avenue that was on fire.

Windsor Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire, and investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Police have released a photo of the individual is wanted for arson causing damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4331, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

