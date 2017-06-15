The Belle Vue House project in Amherstburg has been selected to compete for prize money in the National Trust for Canada’s “This Place Matters” competition.

During the competition, the group will be working to raise $60,000 specifically to restore or replace windows at the Belle Vue House.

“We urge everyone to vote every day because every dollar or vote cast, beginning at noon on Thursday, June 15th to July 17th, 2017, will count in winning the prize money. This is a critical time in securing the structure of the house so we can open her up as soon as possible. Voting is easy.” Please visit www.thisplacematters.ca to cast your daily vote.”, says Anne Rota; Manager of Tourism and Culture for the Town of Amherstburg.