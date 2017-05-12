The Windsor Yacht Club is celebrating its 80th birthday.

In the spring of 1938, the Canadian Power Squadron was started at the Windsor Yacht Club with G. William Bowman as its first Commander. Over the past 75 years, the squadron has spread from Windsor across the nation and been involved locally, regionally and nationally in providing leadership and education regarding safe boating.

The Windsor Power and Sail Squadron continues to host events for members of the general public to this day. That includes holding seminars involving border patrol and various police and coast guard officers regarding the rules of our area waterways and crossing the border.

During the Second World War, yacht club member Harry Gignac loaned his boat to the RCMP to patrol the Detroit River from Lake St. Clair to Lake Erie, helping to keep residents safe during a time of conflict.

The club’s first major expansion occurred after the war when in 1945 kitchen and dining facilities were added.

In 1949, the first Maple Leaf International Classic race for power boats was held. In 1972, the Canadian Club Regatta for sailboats began, with this year marking its 45th anniversary.

In 2001, the clubhouse was reconstructed as it stands today. And, in 2016, the harbour was reopened after an $850,000 upgrade which means it can now accommodate boats up to 60 feet in length.

Despite the obvious nautical nature of the club, one does not need to own a boat to become a member and enjoy the many amenities it offers.