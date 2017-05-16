A Windsor woman is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize on a scratch ticket.

Amanda Macko of Windsor is celebrating after winning the $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

“One of my friends enjoys playing this game so I decided to give it a try,” said Macko. “I bought four tickets and scratched all four. I didn’t think I won anything but still decided to scan my tickets in the ticket checker.”

Amanda won $5 and used that money to purchase the last ticket left in the tray.

“I scratched my ticket later that day….[and] stared in disbelief and outlined every single word to be sure,” she said. “I returned to the store right away, used the ticket checker and then I told the retailer, ‘I think the ticket checker is broken.’ It didn’t seem real.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.