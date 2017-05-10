The Windsor Tweed Ride takes over the streets of Windsor again on Saturday. Cyclists, dressed in their finest tweeds and old-time clothes, will leisurely take in some the city’s finest landmarks.

Registration begins at 12noon at Willistead Manor followed by a cycling journey around the city with family friendly stops for food, drink & fun before culminating with a shindig at the Willistead Resturant live music, food, drink, and prizes.

For more information and to register, visit there website.

Tweed Rides started in London, England in 2009 and have become a worldwide phenomenon. The Windsor Tweed Ride was founded in 2012.