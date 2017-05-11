Raymond Jido of Windsor won the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the March 15th, 2017 LOTTO 6/49 draw. Raymond also won $2 on an ENCORE selection bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002!

“I decided to check my lottery tickets at OLG.ca while eating my breakfast,” shared Raymond while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “I always choose my own numbers.”

While scanning the numbers for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize, the 75 year old married father and grandfather noticed he had the right combination. “My mouth dropped open. I couldn’t believe my eyes. My first thoughts were, ‘Who do I call now? I can’t call my wife because she would freak out. I didn’t want to call my daughters in case they were driving so I decided to wait until 5 p.m. so I could share the good news with everyone at home.”

In the meantime, Raymond headed to the store to validate his ticket. “I asked the retailer to check my ticket and Big Winner appeared on the screen. The terminal froze and OLG called to speak with me. When I saw the validation slip my knees went weak and I began to shake. I was having trouble standing straight.”

Back at Raymond’s home, it was time to share the good news. “I yelled, ‘Your dad is the million dollar winner from Windsor!’ One of my daughters began to cry while the other one gave me a huge hug. Meanwhile, my wife froze from shock.”

Plans are underway for Raymond’s windfall. “With this prize, I will be mortgage free. I might buy a new car for myself and maybe go on a family trip somewhere. We haven’t decided anything yet but it is in our future. Winning the lottery gives me financial freedom and it means my retirement is set. I may even retire,” concluded Raymond.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Wings Variety on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.