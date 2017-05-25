Nestled on the corner of Langlois and Shepherd in Central Windsor is The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) – a home that provides a stable living environment to male adolescents in need.

In a small ceremony this morning, WRYM Executive Director Greg Goulin unveiled a new set of murals that decorate the dining room and kitchen of the residence.

“These murals illustrate exactly the generosity and community spirit that makes the work of WRYM both possible and successful,” said Goulin. The artwork in the kitchen, done in green and white lettering, reminds the residents to “Eat Well, Live Well,” while the dining room piece includes the WRYM logo and powerful imagery of a male form rooted to the ground, accompanied by the text “Two feet firmly planted/ Before your journey begins/ Walking the road with a clear path.

The paintings were provided by Art Attack Windsor and local artist David Creed.

“When I painted this mural I wanted it to be something for these kids to take for the rest of their lives,” said Creed, noting that after a single tour of WRYM he had already envisioned what the final pieces would be.

This is the twelfth project, and first indoor mural, by Art Attack Windsor, a group which began a year ago. Jill Thompson, organizer of Art Attack Windsor, says that she chose to take on this project when she received a tour of the home and “saw how deserving it was of a little pop of colour.” Thompson felt that Creed’s stencilling style of artwork would work well with the location, and enlisted him for the project.

Chris Danckaert has been a WRYM resident for nearly two months and feels he has learned a lot of life skills in his time there. The addition of the artwork is something that resonates with him.

“It represents how our family is,” said Danckaert, referring to the WRYM family. “Rooted down, still moving forward, growing together like a family of trees.