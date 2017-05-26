Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has begun firefighter recruitment and applications now available online.

To be considered for the Firefighter Recruitment with the City of Windsor’s Fire & Rescue Services Department, the minimum requirements are:

At time of application, an applicant must be eighteen years of age or older.

At time of application, an applicant must be legally entitled to work in Canada.

At time of application, an applicant must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency.

At time of hire, an applicant must provide proof of a valid and lawful Class “D” driver’s license with “Z” endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, for the purposes of operating a City of Windsor vehicle and provide a driver’s abstract as a condition of employment.

For complete details regarding these positions and how to apply, check out the City’s website here.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, June 7th at 12pm.

