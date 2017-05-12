The Windsor Public Library is holding a gigantic book sale on Friday, May 25th, and Saturday, May 26th.

There will be thousands of titles to choose from, covering all genres of reading and viewing tastes.

Hardcover books and trade paperbacks will be priced at $2 with mass market and small paperbacks at $1. You can also fill a plastic bag with books for only $2 or fill a cardboard box for $5. They supply both the bags and boxes.

Audio cassettes and DVDs are priced at $3, and magazines are two for a dollar.

They say that fiction is by far the largest genre for sale, but biographies, history, self-help and how-to items will also be available.

It runs from 9am to 5pm at the downtown branch on Ouellette only.

All proceeds from the sale will go to purchase new library materials.