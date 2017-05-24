RainNow
Wednesday May 24th, 2017

Posted at 3:10pm

City News
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society preformed their 25,000th public spay/neuter surgery on Wednesday, May 24th.

The clinic opened late in 2011, and was built to increase access to spay/neuter in the community. The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income or residence.

A celebration of this milestone will be held Saturday, May 27th from noon to 2pm. The festivities will include a free BBQ, tours of the clinic, vendor booths, and a chance to try out the Humane Society’s dog park.

