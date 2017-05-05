Windsor Fire is marking Emergency Preparedness Week next week with the introduction of the new Emergency Preparedness Guide.

The guide contains three basic steps that will help residents and their loved ones be prepared during an emergency: make a plan, build a kit and stay informed.

“Are you ready?” asks Chief Laforet. “If an emergency happens in your community or neighborhood, it may take emergency workers some time to reach you, and you should be prepared to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 72 hours.”

Through their ongoing outreach, with initiatives like the Emergency Preparedness Guide, Windsor Fire is working to keep the community prepared and safe, not just during Emergency Preparedness but the whole year through.

Learn more about emergency preparedness in Windsor at www.windsorfire.com.