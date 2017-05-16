Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday May 16th, 2017

Posted at 9:14am

City News
A planned airshow at Windsor Airport for later this month has been cancelled.

Organizers met Monday to cancel the show after the Canadian Forces Snowbirds were forced to pull out of six upcoming performances.

“A reduced training period hampered by poor weather which continued into the show season, resulted in numerous cancelled practices,” said Snowbirds Team Lead, Major Patrick Gobeil. “More training is required before the Snowbirds resume the 2017 schedule.”

“We intend to return to the air show circuit once we have the consistency required for our dynamic nine-aircraft aerobatic performance,” he said.

In a posting to Facebook, the Snowbirds thanked air show organizers for their work and fans for their understanding.

Windsor was one of six performances cancelled between now and June 4th.

More to come . . . .

