Saturday May 6th, 2017

Posted at 7:25pm

City News
Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca

In celebrating the Windsor Police 150th Anniversary and Senior Constable John Atkinson, WFCU Credit Union has established the John Atkinson Memorial Scholarship, in memory of Atkinson who was a graduate of the Law and Security Administration program at St. Clair College.

This scholarship will be awarded to one male student and one female student enrolled in the Protection, Security and Investigation, or Police Foundations programs at St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology. Each scholarship will have a value of $2,500. A total of $5,000 will be awarded each year.

St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology Awards Office will oversee the application process.

