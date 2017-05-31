ClearNow
Wednesday May 31st, 2017

Posted at 10:05pm

City News
OPP say that a wanted federal inmate could be in the Windsor area.

Jason Lebreton is described as a white male, 37 years of age, 5’9″, 192lbs, with brown eyes and black short hair. He has scars on his chin and right forearm.

He is serving four years and nine months for theft, possession of property obtained by crime, operate motor vehicle while disqualified, assault, fraud over, mischief, criminal harassment, take motor vehicle/vessel without consent, fail to appear, and fail to comply with recognizance.

They say he is known to frequent the Greater Sudbury Area, Ottawa, Windsor, Greater Toronto Area and North Western Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

