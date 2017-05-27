

VON Windsor-Essex is celebrating 90 years.

Starting out as a nursing agency nine decades ago, the Windsor-Essex branch has evolved to offer many programs that have helped build a healthier, more vibrant community. In addition to services helping newcomers, expectant mothers, student nutrition and workplaces, VON also provides senior and respite care.

“With programs like VON Meals on Wheels, VON Adult Day Program, SMART program, and Home Help, VON Windsor-Essex continues a long tradition of caring for some of our most vulnerable neighbours,” said Sharon Bevington, who also points out the full scope of the organization goes beyond one age group. “When people think of VON, they often mention our service to seniors, but we really provide help for the whole family, from prenatal to palliative care.

“Through all the changes in Canadian health care, it’s a real testament to staff and volunteers that we’ve been able to serve the area for 90 years. With the community’s help we’ll be around for at least 90 more,” continued Bevington.

VON Windsor-Essex is asking people to consider a one-time donation of $90 or an ongoing contribution of $9/month in recognition of the branch’s history. They are also asking the public to share their stories about how VON has touched their lives. Clients, family members, friends, volunteers and staff are invited to help mark the occasion by recording the organization’s legacy for future generations.

On November 3rd, VON Windsor-Essex will also be hosting a special anniversary event. In honour of the vital role they’ve played in the local branch reaching 90 years of service, all past volunteers and staff are invited to attend. For more details about upcoming events or supporting through donations, visit www.vonwindsoressex.ca/90.