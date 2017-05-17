The University of Windsor is hosting a seven-part series on sustainable cities starting May 18th, 2017.

In collaboration with the university’s Faculty of Engineering, EnDesign will host the free presentation between 6:30pm and 8pm every Thursday until June 29, 2017 at the University of Windsor’s School of Social Work on 167 Ferry Street in Downtown Windsor.

“Smart cities aim to achieve high levels of livability and sustainability for urban inhabitants,” said event organizer Dr. Negin Minaei, a visiting scholar and sessional instructor at the university. “However, that cannot happen without the public’s awareness and cooperation, responsible decision makers, conscious strategic planning and infrastructure investments towards a resilient, sustainable future.”

Minaei said the series will explore the challenges of becoming a sustainable city and introduce best practices adapted from cities around the world. Each week, a different academician, professional or activist in a relevant field will be featured.

Space is limited. Free tickets are available online here.