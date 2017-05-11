The University of Windsor will honour 18 local agencies during the annual Clark Awards on Wednesday, May 17th.
Agencies receiving this year’s Clark Awards have offered placement experiences for UWindsor students, in the spirit of the award which recognizes outstanding service of both alumni volunteers and friends of the University who have made significant commitments in time, energy, and expertise to increase the profile and reputation of the University. It was established in 1994 to honour the late Charles J. Clark, former Chancellor of the University of Windsor.
Organizations to be honoured this year are:
- Aboriginal Child Resource Centre
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex
- Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association
- Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre
- Community University Partnership
- Drouillard Place
- Family Respite Services Windsor-Essex
- John McGivney Children’s Centre
- Leadership Advancement for Women and Sport
- Maryvale Adolescent and Family Services
- Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County
- Run for Rocky
- Sandwich Teen Action Group
- The Summit Centre for Preschool Children with Autism
- United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex County, for its On Track for Success and Hon. Edward Ducharme Summer Lunch programs
- Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society
- Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women
- Windsor Youth Centre
