The University of Windsor will honour 18 local agencies during the annual Clark Awards on Wednesday, May 17th.

Agencies receiving this year’s Clark Awards have offered placement experiences for UWindsor students, in the spirit of the award which recognizes outstanding service of both alumni volunteers and friends of the University who have made significant commitments in time, energy, and expertise to increase the profile and reputation of the University. It was established in 1994 to honour the late Charles J. Clark, former Chancellor of the University of Windsor.

Organizations to be honoured this year are: