Tuesday May 30th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

University
The University of Windsor will confer degrees on 3,477 graduating students during eight sessions of the University’s 107th Convocation ceremonies May 30th through June 2nd.

The University will also award honorary degrees to eight individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the areas of coaching and sport, social justice, literature, business, music, medicine, and law.

Receiving honorary degrees are Dennis Fairall, Dionne Brand, Calin Rovinescu, James Gordon “Jim” Cuddy, OC,  Dr. John G. Kelton, CM,  Hon. Dr. Jean M. Augustine, PC, CM, CBE, Hon. Frances Lankin, PC, CM, and Jean Teillet, IPC, OMN (B.F.A., LL.B., LL.M.).el.

 

 

