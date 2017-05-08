Originally published May 6th, 2017 at 3:28pm

Last updated: Monday May 8th, 3:52pm

Windsor Police have laid additional charges after an investigation into a forcible confinement incident.

Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road on Saturday after receiving a report of a serious assault, which had occurred at a different location.

A 19-year-old female victim had suffered several non-life threatening injuries, according to police. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

After investigating, police say the assault allegedly took place in an apartment unit located in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Windsor residents Samantha Watson and Nicole May, both 21 years of age, were arrested and were charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, police charged two more people.

Jessica Millar, a 21 year old female from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and uttering a death threat.

Cody Carrington, a 28 year old male from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

Police have also issued arrest warrants for two other people.

Christopher Lucier, a 24 year old male from Windsor, and Marcus Scott, a 21 year old from Windsor, are both wanted by police on the charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and uttering a death threat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects at large is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.