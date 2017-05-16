Two Windsor men were arrested in Amherstburg with stolen motorcycles and weapons after a road rage incident last week.

Police say that on Thursday, May 11th, 2017, around 9:20am they were called in regards to the road rage incident involving two motorcycles and a third vehicle on Front Road North.

During the incident, one of the motorcycles pulled alongside the vehicle and sprayed what appeared to be bear spray at the vehicle.

A description of the motorcycles and their operators were provided to police. Police located the motorcycles in a nearby parking lot in the 300 block of Sandwich Street South, where a check of the motorcycles revealed that both were stolen.

A can of bear spray was also visible in one of the motorcycles. The area was then searched, and a short time later, the operators were located and arrested in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South.

In addition to the bear spray, a pellet rifle with a sawed-off barrel was also discovered on one of the motorcycles.

As a result of the investigation, Kris Middleton, 30 years, of Windsor is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order.

James Burleigh, 34 years, of Windsor, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and criminal code assault with a weapon.