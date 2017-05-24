Windsor Police have arrested two people after a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday May 17th, 2017. Investigation revealed that several items were stolen including a motor vehicle.

On Friday May 19th, 2017, Windsor Police patrol officers attended the residence for a second break and enter where a bicycle was taken.

On Friday May 19, 2017 at approximately 8pm, officers attended the residence for a third time at the request of the complainant.

Officers observed two suspects in the residence and placed them under arrest. Upon searching them officers located a number of stolen items and one of them had 2 suspected hydromorphone pills. The previously reported stolen motor vehicle was also found parked nearby running.

Investigation revealed the suspects recently stayed at a motel room in Windsor. Officers searched the hotel room and located property belonging to the complaint, including the bicycle.

Fadi Aziz, a 23-year-old male from Windsor is charged with three counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, theft of motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (Hydromorphone).

Clark Proksch, a 26-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter.